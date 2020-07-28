What to expect at the 2020 Seneca County Fair

Masks are mandatory, and food vendors are spaced out to accommodate social distancing.

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — The 2020 Seneca County Fair kicked off on Monday, but things look a little bit different due to COVID-19.

The first obvious change fair-goers will see is a mask on every face, as they are mandatory for everyone, including the kids and young adults showing their animals.

"They have to wear masks in the ring now. When the orders first came out it was alright for them to not wear a mask showing their animal, but since it has changed they all have to wear masks when they show also," 2020 fair president Bruce Henney said.

Multiple cuts had to be made this year, as many indoor exhibit halls are empty, along with the cancellation of the popular pig scramble and tractor pull.

Three large washing basins were installed around the fairgrounds, and hand sanitizers were set up at all entrances and building entrances. Food vendors have also been spaced out to accommodate social distancing.

But plenty of things that make a fair visit feel like the annual summer tradition are still there; rides, fair food, and of course, the animals will be on full display for all to see.

And everything will be wrapped up with the livestock auction.

"The people need to get out, I mean even the governor says that we need to get out. So, as long as we can do it the correct way, and I think we're doing a pretty good job. We had a little problem yesterday maybe with some masks, but today they're all complying," said Henney.

And Bruce said that just this afternoon before he spoke with WTOL 11 that the fair board organized and voted to officially cancel this year's demolition derby.

But he said there will still be plenty of things to do and see here at the fair.

While many of these fair events are able to stick around, fairs starting on our after July 31 will have even more restrictions.