TOLEDO, Ohio — The Black Swamp Bird Observatory announced that due to the potential long-lasting impacts of COVID-19, the 2020 Biggest Week in American Birding has been canceled.

The week was scheduled for May 8 through May 17.

The BSBO says it made the decision a week ago and iwas not impacted by the recent temporary closing of Magee Marsh Wildlife Area.

The observatory says they although they are devastated by this decision, protecting people is paramount.

Visit the Biggest Week in American Birding's website for more information.