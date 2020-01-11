2 Toledo, 2 other Ohio bars cited for violating coronavirus health orders

The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and the bars may lose their liquor permits.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited two Toledo and two other Ohio bars Saturday night and cited them for violating Ohio Department of Health's orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Georgjz419 in downtown Toledo was cited for improper conduct. Agents said they saw patrons standing while drinking alcohol without any social distancing measures in different areas of the bar, including near the heated outdoor patio.

Chevy's Bar, also in downtown Toledo, was cited for improper conduct as well. Agents said the staff was not implementing measures to ensure social distancing. Additionally, authorities said they saw about 70 patrons dancing and standing close together while drinking alcohol.

OIU agents also said patrons crowded near the DJ area without any social distancing.

The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and the bars may lose their liquor permits.

Two other Ohio bars were cited for the following violations:

Over The Coals Inc., known as The Islander Bar & Grille, Middleburg Heights, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed a Halloween party with egregious violations and approximately 60 to 70 patrons moving freely throughout the establishment while consuming alcoholic beverages. Nearly every seat at the bar was occupied with patrons standing behind others to order.

MMD Entertainment LLC., known as Sky Mediterranean Lounge, Parma Heights, received citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after hours sale – Rule 80, and after hours consumption – Rule 80. After receiving multiple complaints from the community, agents observed the premise fully operational at 11:30 p.m. with approximately 100 to 120 patrons on site. Every seat at the bar and tables were occupied with no social distancing or physical barriers between groups of patrons. Patrons moved freely about the premises consuming alcoholic beverages. Employees and most patrons were not wearing facial coverings. Agents also observed a high volume of alcoholic beverage sales and consumption after hours.