1 Tiffin, 1 Marblehead, 4 other Ohio bars cited for coronavirus violations

The Ohio Investigative Unit cited six establishments overnight after receiving complaints of blatant violations of orders in place to reduce the spread.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Investigative Unit cited Double Barrel Bar & Grill in Tiffin, Joe’s Fish Market in Lakeside Marblehead, and four other bars in the state for violating health department orders in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Joe's Fish Market was cited for selling alcohol after 10 p.m. by using a token system in an attempt to bypass the 10 p.m. sales restrictions, according to the OIU.

Agents entered the establishment and saw several patrons at the bar, according to the OIU, while one was saw purchasing an alcoholic beverage after 10 p.m. using a “drink token.”

Double Barrel Bar & Grill in Tiffin received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and hindering or obstructing an inspection.

Agents visited the establishment and observed numerous customers gathering in large groups throughout the premises while drinking alcoholic beverages, according to the OIU.

Due to the layout and the crowd, it was nearly impossible to move through the bar without physically having to ask customers to move in an attempt to avoid direct contact, OIU agents said.

Additionally, agents said some of the staff were not wearing facial coverings and they didn't see them trying to enforce social distancing either. As agents attempted to take enforcement for the violations, the establishment owner became disorderly and encouraged patrons not to comply with the agent’s request to leave the premises, according to the OIU.

Agents had to be assisted by the Tiffin Police Department.

The other bars were cited for the following violations:

The Cove, Canton, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption and insanitary conditions. Agents visited the establishment at approximately 11:10 p.m. after receiving a complaint from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and observed several patrons consuming alcoholic beverages. While at the location, agents also conducted an inspection where they observed insanitary conditions.

Grub Pub, Hamilton, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. At approximately 11:18 p.m., agents visited the establishment and were able to purchase an alcoholic beverage from the bar.

Taylor’s Tavern, Springfield, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. At approximately 10:15 p.m., agents visited the establishment and were able to purchase an alcoholic beverage from the bar. Additionally, agents observed numerous after hours sales and patrons continuing to consume alcohol on the premises after 11 p.m..

Shukuwa Resto Bar LLC, known as Choukouya Resto Bar, Warrensville Heights, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment after receiving a request for assistance from the Warrensville Heights Police Department. Agents and officers entered the establishment at approximately 11:35 p.m. and observed approximately 15 to 20 patrons consuming alcoholic beverages.