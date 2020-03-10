1 Port Clinton, 2 other Ohio bars cited overnight for coronavirus health violations

Burns Brew House in Port Clinton was cited after agents saw patrons consuming alcohol inside the establishment after hours, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited one Port Clinton and two other Ohio bars Friday night and cited the establishments for violating Ohio Department of Health's orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Burns Brew House in Port Clinton was cited for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. According to OIU agents, patrons inside the establishment were drinking alcoholic beverages around 11:15 p.m.

The agents visited the establishment after receiving complaints, according to the OIU.

Two other Ohio bars were cited for the following violations:

Central Grill, Shadyside, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours of sales for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment after receiving a complaint alleging after hours sales and other violations. At approximately 10:20 p.m., an agent purchased a beer from the bar for on premises consumption.

The Little Bar, Columbus, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents visited the establishment and observed approximately 150 patrons in large groups of congregating in areas of the establishment with no social distancing measures in place. Patrons were standing and congregating in groups inside and on the patio area. Additional patrons were crowded around the bar area where they were two and three deep in places.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.