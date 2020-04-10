1 Arcadia, 2 other Ohio bars cited overnight for coronavirus health violations

The Stable in Arcadia was cited after agents saw patrons consuming alcohol inside the establishment after hours, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit.

ARCADIA, Ohio — Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited one Arcadia bar and two other Ohio bars Saturday night and cited the establishments for violating Ohio Department of Health's orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Stable in Arcadia was cited for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. According to OIU agents, patrons inside the establishment were drinking alcoholic beverages around 10:25 p.m.

The agents visited the establishment after receiving complaints, according to the OIU.

Two other Ohio bars were cited for the following violations:

W 6 Restaurant Group, known as Barley House, Cleveland, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours of sales for on-premises consumption, limitation on hours for on-premises consumption, and improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents were contacted by the Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) after an undercover officer was able to purchase an alcoholic beverage at the establishment after hours. Agents, assisted by CDP officers, visited the establishment at 11:30 p.m. and observed 40 to 50 patrons in a small bar area with no social distancing measures in place. Several patrons were observed consuming alcoholic beverages.

Down River Specialties Inc., known as Club Paradis, Cleveland, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents were contacted by the Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) about after hours and social distancing violations at the establishment. Agents, assisted by CDP officers, visited the establishment at 12:25 a.m. and observed 50-60 patrons congregating in a large group around the bar area with no social distancing measures in place. Adult entertainers were performing dances in close proximity to patrons. Several of the patrons were observed consuming alcoholic beverages. The establishment has been cited on two previous occasions for violations associated with health orders on July 18 and 19. For more on these two cases, click here.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.