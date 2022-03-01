Columbus Nationwide Children's Hospital formally assumes ownership of Toledo's Mercy Health- Children's Hospital

The deal, two years in the making, was finalized Tuesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2019.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Beginning Tuesday Nationwide Children's Hospital, in Columbus, has formally assumed ownership of the former Mercy Health -- Children's Hospital.

Signs for the newly renamed Nationwide Children's Hospital -- Toledo will begin appearing on the hospital campus.

The change comes more than two years after the hospital systems announced the purchase for an undisclosed amount. In January, 2020, the hospitals began an affiliation to prepare for the transfer.

Since then, Mercy Health- Children's and Nationwide Children's Hospital have partnered closely to advance subspecialty pediatric physician recruitment, enhance continuing medical education and improve care coordination for families in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, the companies said.

"Mercy Health is proud to have partnered with a nationally recognized children's hospital that shares our vision of advancing pediatric care services throughout the region," Mercy Health Toledo President Bob Baxter said in a written release Tuesday. "Mercy Health -- Children's Hospital has provided the highest quality care to our community for more than two decades and are now pleased to transition this committment to Nationwide Children's Hospital who will take the lead in providing pediatric expertise and resources to the region."

Nationwide Children’s Hospital has more than 1.6 million patient visits annually representing patients from all 50 states and 45 countries in addition to providing more than $191 million in charity care and community benefit services annually.