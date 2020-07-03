CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic continues to earn accolades as one of the finest health care providers in the United States, and indeed, the world.

For the second straight year, Newsweek has ranked Cleveland Clinic as the No. 2 hospital in the world. Only the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota ranked higher.

According to Newsweek, “Cleveland Clinic has always made patient care its centerpiece, and it takes to heart its motto: `Care for the patient as if they are your own family.’ Historically, Cleveland has also been known for medical breakthroughs and organ transplants, including the first face transplant in the United States. In 2019, it broke its own organ transplant records—897, up 3 percent from the year before—including the world’s first single-port robotic kidney transplant, which allows for a single small incision and limits the need for postoperative opioids for pain relief.”

Here are the top 10 hospitals in the world:

Mayo Clinic - Rochester, MN Cleveland Clinic - Cleveland, OH Massachusetts General Hospital - Boston, MA Toronto General (University Health Network) - Toronto, Canada Charité - Universitätsmedizin - Berlin, Germany The Johns Hopkins Hospital - Baltimore, MD Universitätsspital Zürich - Zurich, Switzerland Singapore General Hospital (SGH) - Singapore Sheba Medical Center - Ramat Gan, Israel Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset - Solna, Sweden

Nationally, Cleveland Clinic again was No. 2, while University Hospitals was ranked No. 23, and Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital finished No. 34 in the country. Cleveland Clinic was Ohio's top hospital in the study, followed by University Hospitals at No. 2 and Cleveland Clinic Fairview at No. 3.

“For 99 years, we have striven to fulfill the mission our founders set out for us — to provide better care of the sick, investigate their problems and further educate those who serve,” said Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D. in a statement. “It is our ethical obligation to serve as many patients as possible, because we know every person could benefit from the quality of care we provide.”

According to Newsweek, its rankings are based on three broad categories:

Recommendations from more than 70,000 medical experts – doctors, hospitals managers, and healthcare professionals – who were invited to participate in an online survey.

Key hospital performance indicators, including mortality rates, patient safety, readmission rates, staffing levels, efficient use of medical imaging and effectiveness and timeliness of care.

Patient satisfaction data, including general satisfaction with a hospital, recommendation of a hospital, satisfaction with medical care, and satisfaction with service and organization.

