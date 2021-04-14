City council: healthy drinks to become default option for kids' meals in Toledo

Although water, low-fat milk, and 100% fruit juice will be the default options in kids' meals, parents will still be able to request other drinks off the menu.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Water, low-fat milk and 100-percent fruit juice will soon be the default options for kids while dining out in the city limits of Toledo.

On Tuesday, city council approved a measure that will make the healthy drinks the default options for kids' meals at restaurants in the city.



Sara Hegarty, executive director for the Northwest Ohio American Heart Association, said Toledo is only the third area in the state of Ohio to pass a similar measure; a move Hegarty said is the right direction to ensure healthy outcomes in the future.



"Kids are just sweet enough. They really don't need the added sugar in their diet and it's found in so many sneaky places. So this is going to be one step closer to our overall nutrition security," said Hegarty.

She said the new rule is all about setting kids up for a healthy future and success later on in life.

"They're less likely to develop chronic disease like hypertension. High blood pressure is the leading factor of stroke and AFIB as well as diabetes and other chronic diseases."

According to Hegarty, the average child in America consumes 30 gallons of sugary drinks per year; 10 times the recommended amount and enough to fill a bathtub.



Parents will still have a choice to order something else off the menu for their kids but Hegarty says it will give parents an "out" to make the healthier choice for their kids.



"As a parent myself, I like to pick the healthier choice and blame the restaurant like 'oops, all they have is milk and water so that's all were going to get. Milk, water, juice that's the only option for kids here'," said Hegarty.

The measure gives restaurants a six-month implementation period so businesses have time to adjust their menus and train their staff.