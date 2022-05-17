100+ people, including children, fall ill after camping event in southern Ohio; norovirus suspected

While it's not confirmed at this time, the norovirus is suspected to be behind the outbreak at the camp.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — Health officials say more than 100 people, including children, became sick after attending a camp in Scioto County last weekend.

In an update by the Portsmouth City Health Department Thursday, 10TV learned that at least 114 people who attended Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville fell ill. Two children were hospitalized after getting sick.

The city health department said there are four secondary cases among people who did not attend the camp.

More than 150 people attended the camping event between May 13 and 15, according to the Girls Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland. The camp was a Girls Scout event that was run by volunteers at the facility.

On Tuesday, the Scioto County Health Department confirmed they received four or five complaints of people being sick.

On Wednesday, the county health department sent a release saying while it's not confirmed at this time, the norovirus is suspected to be behind the outbreak at the camp.

Health officials did say those who became sick seem to have in common that they drank water and/or lemonade at the camp. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency tested the drinking water and found that it met state and federal standards for adequately treated drinking water.

Health officials are waiting on results from clinical samples.

The Girls Scouts of Ohio's Heartland told 10TV that all events at the camp are canceled through Memorial Day based on recommendations from the county health department.

An In-depth cleaning at the camp is scheduled to happen and will take two to three days to complete.

The norovirus is highly contagious and causes stomach inflammation, leading to diarrhea vomiting and stomach pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It spreads quickly in enclosed places like daycare centers, nursing homes, schools and cruise ships.

The virus can spread by having direct contact with an infected person, eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated or sharing utensils or cups with people who are infected.

Those who get infected can feel severely hydrated, especially young kids and the elderly.

There are no drugs that can treat the virus. The health department says someone who is infected needs to drink plenty of liquids to prevent dehydration.