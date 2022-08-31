Chalk the Walk 2022 happening at Promenade Park

The community is invited to leave messages and drawings of loved ones who died from an overdose on International Overdose Awareness Day.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Today is International Overdose Awareness Day. Although this is something that affects people worldwide, you can still help make a difference and raise awareness on the opioid epidemic happening here locally.

Chalk the Walk will take place today from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Promenade Park located on Water Street in downtown Toledo. Artists and those wanting to chalk can begin as early as 9 a.m. Chalk will be provided for the public and community members to leave messages and drawings on the surrounding sidewalks of loved ones who died from an overdose.

During the event, the Lucas County Health Department will be providing Narcan training and distribution along with other memorial activities by several community partners. Activities such as writing messages of hope, bracelet making and yoga will be ongoing throughout the day.

The event will also feature a remembrance ceremony, which includes guest speakers.

According to the Lucas County Health Department, 276 people in Lucas County died as a result of an opioid related overdose and injury in 2021 alone.

Our local health department has resources for anyone in need.

"The health department always has Narcan, it's free you can just come right in and request a Narcan kit and will get you train and on your way and if you need any type of recovery resources, treatment and recovery resources, you can call the Lucas County crisis cares line," says Mahjida Steffin, supervisor of overdose prevention and harm reduction.