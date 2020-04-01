COLUMBUS, Ohio — Health officials statewide and around the country are closely monitoring an increase in flu activity that has taken place in the last month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 45 of 50 states, including Ohio are considered to have 'widespread' flu activity. “Widespread” means that all parts of the state are seeing flu activity, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

“Influenza is impacting every corner of the state,” Dr. Mark Hurst, medical director of the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), told the Dayton Daily News. “It’s been evolving very quickly.”

Data released on Friday by the Ohio Department of Health indicates that there were 387 influenza-related hospitalizations in the state in the period between December 22nd through December 28.

For the entire flu season, there have been 1,003 flu-related hospitalizations in the Buckeye State. Here's how that breaks down by county in Northeast Ohio:

Cuyahoga County: 135

Geauga County: 2

Lake County: 7

Lorain County: 12

Medina County: 6

Portage County: 4

Stark County: 13

Summit County: 23

By far, the biggest number of influenza-related hospitalizations has been in Montgomery County with 204 so far this season.

Earlier this week, Ohio had its first pediatric flu fatality of the season as 16-year-old Berea-Midpark high school student Kaylee Roberts passed away unexpectedly on New Year's Eve.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the easiest way to protect yourself from the flu is to get a seasonal flu vaccine every year. Most experts think that flu viruses are spread mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. Less often, a person might also get the flu by touching a surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth or nose.

The ODH also recommends washing your hands, covering your cough, and practicing healthy habits as ways to help prevent the spread of flu for yourself and others. Click here to read more.

