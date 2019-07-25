The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to investigate cases of acute flaccid myelitis - a rare condition that has effects similar to polio- nationwide. One case was confirmed in a child in Lucas County back in November.
Acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM is a rare but serious condition that affects the nervous system, specifically the area of the spinal cord called gray matter. AFM causes the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak. Most patients who have AFM see an onset of the condition between August and October, the CDC reports.
The CDC has been thoroughly investigating the AFM cases since 2014, when it first noted a large number of cases being reported.
Among the updates from the CDC's investigation:
- Most of the patients with AFM (more than 90%) had a mild respiratory illness or fever consistent with a viral infection before they developed AFM.
- Viral infections such as from enteroviruses are common, especially in children, and most people recover. The CDC says it doesn't know why a small number of people develop AFM, while most others recover. This is still being investigated.
- These AFM cases are not caused by poliovirus; all the stool specimens from AFM patients tested negative for poliovirus.
- The CDC detected coxsackievirus A16, EV-A71, and EV-D68 in the spinal fluid of four of 570 confirmed cases of AFM since 2014, which points to the cause of those patients’ AFM. For all other patients, no pathogen (germ) has been detected in their spinal fluid to confirm a cause.
- Most patients had onset of AFM between August and October, with increases in AFM cases every two years since 2014. At this same time of year, many viruses commonly circulate, including enteroviruses, and will be temporally associated with AFM.
- Most AFM cases are children (over 90%) and have occurred in 48 states and DC.