The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to investigate cases of acute flaccid myelitis - a rare condition that has effects similar to polio- nationwide. One case was confirmed in a child in Lucas County back in November.

Acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM is a rare but serious condition that affects the nervous system, specifically the area of the spinal cord called gray matter. AFM causes the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak. Most patients who have AFM see an onset of the condition between August and October, the CDC reports.

The CDC has been thoroughly investigating the AFM cases since 2014, when it first noted a large number of cases being reported.

Among the updates from the CDC's investigation: