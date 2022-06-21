Toledo woman with high risk of breast cancer taking initiative, not chances, with preventative surgery

August Miller has already decided at 20 years old that her safest way to avoid cancer is by having a preventative double mastectomy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For 20-year-old August Miller, breast cancer is just part of life.

"It's just something I grew up being told: breast cancer is in the family," Miller said, "Be aware of it, be expecting it, be aggressive."

Miller's family is small and unfortunately, cancer has already come to the family a few times. Her grandmother was diagnosed for the second time when Miller was 4 years old. She said her mother was diagnosed when she was in 6th grade.

Miller was a caregiver for both her grandmother and her mother. The reality of cancer was something she face very regularly. She said her mom always tried to poke fun at it and make it seem less scary.

"We love it being part of our life. Her and I have made it fun," Miller said. "Like, her and I, we love talking about boobs."

Having a positive and realistic view of the disease made Miller come to hard truths early on in life. She said doctors gave her a 33% chance of getting breast cancer. At 18, she began seriously considering following in her mother's footsteps and getting a mastectomy.

Now in her final year of school at Whitmer College, Miller made the decision at just 20 years old to get a preventative mastectomy.

She said some medical professionals and others have tried to talk her out of it. Since the entire medical procedure will not be free and life after surgery will be different, some worried it's too extreme.

But, ProMedica Breast Surgical Oncologist Dr. Jessica Burns said preventative surgeries are extremely personal choices. Yet, the idea to have one at a specific age isn't something anyone would enter into lightly or haphazardly.

"No, it's not an extreme thing to do whatsoever. These patients are looking at many years ahead of them of anxiety surrounding them," Burns said. "It's 33%. I've definitely seen higher, there's higher. But that's pretty high, especially when you're looking at a 21-year-old, she has so much life ahead of her."

Miller lost her grandmother to breast cancer in October 2021. It's drastic life events like this that affirm her decision, because a 33% chance of getting cancer is too much worry on her head and too much of a risk for her.

Especially because she'll never know when she'll get that bad news.

"I could have a newborn and be diagnosed with breast cancer. I could be starting a new job," Miller said. "And 33%, compared to 10% - 12%, is just average."

According to the National Cancer Institute, based on current incidence rates, around 12% of women born in the United States today will develop breast cancer at some time during their lives.

If that rate stays the same, it means about 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their life.

A mastectomy will lower Miller's chances to the national average.

"Do what's best for you and trust your gut," she said.

Miller plans to finish college a full semester early in December. Afterward, she's made no plans apart from traveling with her mother down to New Orleans' Center for Restorative Breast Surgery, to focus on her operation.

"I have no clue what my adult life is gonna look like after graduation because I think, after surgery, I'm gonna have to re-learn who I am because it's such a big change," Miller said.

She anticipates her medical bills, change in clothing and life after surgery could cost around $10,000 out of pocket, and that's with insurance.