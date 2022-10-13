EMS dispatcher battles breast cancer

Her positive attitude at work has inspired the whole team—and they in turn are lifting her spirits as she undergoes treatment.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An emergency medical dispatcher at AMR Grand Rapids who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer is speaking out, hoping to motivate others to never skip out on their yearly mammogram.

Lisa Ridley admits she was late scheduling her annual mammogram and when she finally went in, she got some unexpected news.

But her positive attitude at work has inspired the whole team—and they in turn are lifting her spirits as she undergoes treatment.

In March, Lisa Ridley found a lump in her breast.

“I went in and finally had it scanned and biopsied and they actually called me with the results on April 4 was when I was actually diagnosed with breast cancer,” Ridley said.

In fact, she had two types of cancer, and because it was very aggressive, treatment started immediately.

“The one is the DCIS and the other is a malignant neoplasm cancer. Also then, the triple negative means it's basically not estrogen driven, or progesterone driven. They really don't know why I got it,” Ridley said.

Lisa has continued to work as an emergency medical dispatcher despite the challenges caused by treatment.

“I don't like sitting at home, I'm kind of a go-getter person anyway, and I like to help people plus being around everyone here just helps lift my spirits more,” Ridley said.

Lisa walked into work one day over the summer and the team surprised her with an ambulance wrapped for breast cancer awareness.

“It made me cry. It made me realize that there were people out there that cared.”

Lisa says the reason why she’s sharing her story is to spread awareness about the importance of getting mammograms.

“Don't skip your mammogram. I never thought this was going to happen to me. Definitely wasn't in my five-year plan. And so, when you're due for a mammogram, definitely get it. If you feel anything abnormal, don't ignore it,” Ridley said.

Lisa is scheduled to have a double mastectomy Friday, and while she’s nervous she says she has a great support system and she’s ready to start her life beyond cancer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.