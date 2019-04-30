BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Parents in Bowling Green became the students Monday night as they learned some of the signs of suicide.

While it was a difficult conversation, they all know it's critical that we start talking.

Suicide and depression is a scary reality facing our youth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people from the ages 10 to 24.

Additionally, 90 percent of those who do commit suicide have at least one mental health disorder, according tot the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

It's a critical issue Bowling Green City Schools leaders wanted to address with families. They brought in the Children’s Resource Center to break down some of the biggest issues and to explain what parents can do.



"You want to be aware,” suicide prevention consultant with the Children's Resource Center Ann Huss said. “You want to recognize what's going on, you want to intervene as early as possible for not only each other, but for peers and loved ones as well."

The district is tackling this tough topic after losing one of their 16-year-old students to suicide earlier this month. Parents said the discussions with their kids haven't been easy ever since.



"There are tricky questions,” Bowling Green parent Paula Hoiles said. “When you're talking about why did someone take their life? How do you answer that as a parent?"



That's just one of the things they discussed Monday with the Children's Research Center at their awareness event. They also shared some of signs of depression and suicide such as verbal warnings or behavioral changes. Finally, they also talked about how parents can help their children by talking openly, encouraging expression, listening, staying calm and being empathetic.

"Kids need to have people present in their lives,” Huss said. “They need somebody to ask their opinion, what are they thinking, how are they feeling and so forth. That kind of thing needs to happen more and more and more and I guess that's my take away tonight, listen to your kids."



Professionals said it's important for parents to act fast if they see any signs of suicide or depression. That means they need to acknowledge the problem, let the kids know they care and want to help and tell someone.



"You definitely can't bury your head in the sand, you have to be able to address them so hopefully this will help,” Hoiles said.

Children's Research Center leaders said it’s important for parents with kids dealing with suicidal thoughts to not make moral judgments or encourage quilt, minimize a problem or offer simple solutions. They said most who are considering suicide want to be stopped and to know someone will help.



They said it's important to break the stigma and talk about these tough topics at home, so kids know how to handle it and can notice the signs of others around them too. Often times a teen's peer will be the first ones to see the signs.

"We are all in this together and we can all lookout for one another,” parent Megan Jicha said. “Look out for one another's children, encourage our children to look out for one another's children. Really, I'm hoping that we can all just kind of share in what are those things we should be paying attention to so that we can really do the best for our community."



Those at Bowling Green’s suicide and depression awareness night said they hope to start the conversation that will hopefully safe lives.