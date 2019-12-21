TOLEDO, Ohio — A boil advisory has been issued for certain locations in south Toledo and Point Place.

The city of Toledo said there is no evidence the water in those places is contaminated and the advisory was issued as a precaution since there is a possibility of contamination due to a repair or disruption.

The city is currently testing the water and the advisory is set to expire on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The following places have been affected:

Point Place:

Homeland Drive, from Angel Avenue to Shoreland Avenue. This includes 2329 and 2335 of Torgler Avenue and the Rivera Apartments.

South Toledo:

4433, 4445, 4520 and 4537 of Angola Road.

The city recommends you follow these steps:

Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking by running cold faucets for at least 3 minutes.

Boil the water for 3 minutes and cool before using (or use bottled water). Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until this advisory expires on Wednesday at 5 p.m. You may resume normal tap water use at that time unless notified that the advisory is extended.

If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run the cold water faucets and the water clears.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Ohio native, Buffalo Bills star Micah Hyde pays off Fostoria City Schools lunch debt

Family still asking questions five years after Isaac King's death

Local doctor warns against kissing, touching babies due to RSV