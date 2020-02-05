PERRYSBURG, Ohio —

“Wearing a mask for 12 hours a day, it can create a shearing injury to the skin. This is similar to getting a blister on your heel when you’re running and then having to turn around 12 hours and then put those shoes back on and run in them again. It’s uncomfortable,” said Dr. Erin Hennessey, owner of Blush Aesthetics.

Many health care workers are feeling the discomfort of wearing a face mask during their long shift

“We wanted to make sure that nurses were comfortable and weren’t in discomfort at work,” added Dr. Hennessey.

Dr. Erin Hennessey, nurse practitioner and owner of Blush Aesthetics, which focuses on skin health, teamed up with Avene to get samples of this anti-microbial, restorative moisturizer. Cicalfate is the moisturizer that helps heal any skin irritation in 12 hours just enough time for their next shift.

“Wearing a mask all day the best part of your day is to take it off it’s irritating it’s itchy it’s dry there’s all that moisture trapped there so when you get to take your mask off this is something that is a lifesaver that you’re going back to work the next day,” said registered nurse Oliva Aberegg.

So far Dr. Hennessey has distributed Cicalfate to over five hospitals in our area.

“We just made a list and we have some nurse ambassador‘s that are taking them to the hospitals so we’ve been able to provide for St. Ann’s, for Flower Hospital for St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, UTMC and now Bay Park and Toledo,” added Dr. Hennessey.

For anyone at home who wants to help healthcare workers or want to try the product for themselves you can click here!

RELATED: How to ease financial stress amid COVID-19

RELATED: BGSU professors receive grant funding for COVID-19 research