COLUMBUS, Ohio — A state lawmaker is introducing legislation that would ban abortion in Ohio if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Republican state Rep. John Becker says he wants the state to be prepared if the nation's high court overturns the 1973 decision legalizing abortion.

His bill would ban all abortions in Ohio except those to save a woman's life or prevent substantial and irreversible harm.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports eight states have similar laws that would take effect after a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Several other states have pre-existing bans that also would go into effect.

Last year, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill imposing one of the most stringent abortion restrictions in the nation was signed into law. The legislation banned abortions after a detectable heartbeat in a long-sought victory for abortion opponents that drew an immediate constitutional challenge.

In signing the heartbeat bill, DeWine broke with his predecessor, Republican John Kasich, who had vetoed the measure twice on grounds that it was clearly unconstitutional.

But DeWine defended Ohio Republicans' decision to push the boundaries of the law, because "it is the right thing to do."

"Taking this action really is a kind of a time-honored tradition, the constitutional tradition of making a good faith argument for modification or reversal of existing legal precedents," he said. "So that is what this is."

