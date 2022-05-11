Toledo families struggle with baby formula shortage

The Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner says the shortage isn't as bad locally than other parts of the country, but families are seeking help.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves.

Trying to keep formula in stock, retailers including CVS and Walgreens have begun limiting purchases to three containers per customer.

Nationwide about 40 percent of large retail stores are out of stock, up from 31 percent in mid-April, according to Datasembly, a data analytics firm. More than half of U.S. states are seeing out-of-stock rates between 40 percent and 50 percent, according to the firm, which collects data from 11,000 locations.

Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said the problem might become worse before it gets better.

He said locally, we're in better shape than other parts of the country, however the health department is getting calls from people in need.

Zgodzinski said if you're struggling to find formula and are a member of WIC, Women, Infants and Children, to call the health department to get help.

If you're not, he recommends reaching out to your doctor to see if they can find some for you or recommend a different brand or type of formula that's easier to find.

"Whether it's baby formula or foods or other supplies that are needed for just health in general, we really need to rethink how we get our resources into our communities and in the future make sure we don't have to go through these problems," Zgodzinski said.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Food and Drug Administration was “working around the clock to address any possible shortages."

On Tuesday, the FDA said it was working with U.S. manufacturers to increase their output and streamlining paperwork to allow more imports.