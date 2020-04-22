CLEVELAND — All this extra time at home means you might be snacking more than usual, and gaining a few pounds in the process.

We want to help you avoid putting on the "quarantine 15," so we went to Cleveland Clinic dietitian Kristin Kirkpatrick for some expert advice. She said there are two things you should be doing right now.

Tip 1: Keep moving and stay active

“Whether it’s biking or running or hiking, or simply doing what I do, which is take a walk around the neighborhood in the evening with my family. We go out and explore nature close to our home, and get that physical activity. If you can’t do that physical activity, you can of course take advantage of all the wonderful trainers and gyms that are allowing free online resources right now to do workouts at home. Keep moving. Get that movement. It’s so important."

Tip 2: Time-restricted eating

"What a perfect opportunity to change the routine in the hours in which you eat. There’s a concept called time-restricted eating, and it’s a form of fasting that many of my patients have found a lot of success with where you’re only eating eight hours or 10 hours every day. The evidence shows that this type of fasting helps to reduce cravings, helps the reduction of hunger and actually helps with weight loss as well."

MORE COVERAGE: