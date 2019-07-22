TOLEDO, Ohio — The 15th annual African American Festival was held this weekend at the Seagate Convention Center in downtown Toledo.

The event was sponsored by the Urban Federal Credit Union as a way to bring the community together to learn about health and wellness issues.

It's was a fun festival with clothing, fragrances and hair products, among other things, for sale.

But more importantly, the event promoted unity in the community.

"Number one is the health concern. So, we want to have the African American community be more vigilant with their health. The other is the education piece. Help to let parents know what resources are available for their students," DeLise Simmons of the credit union said.

The Health Partners of Western Ohio came to help potential clients who are under insured or have no insurance at all.

They were then paired up to receive behavioral, physical and drug services. Clients were asked to pay their fair share, which could have been as little as a dollar.

"We do ask them to contribute their part. But if you are uninsured we help you apply for Medicaid and we accept most private insurances as well," Linda Rowlett said.

Bobby Cooper of the Wellness Lifestyle Group wanted to introduce the benefits of massage to the African American community. He said it can reduce your reliance on medication.

"There's a range of medical benefits that most individuals do not have a clear understanding about as it pertains to heart disease and immune system health," Cooper said.

But that was just one of the many messages folks heard this weekend at the festival.