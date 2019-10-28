MAUMEE, Ohio — A lot has changed with the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, since it went into effect ten years ago. But one thing remains that signing up for health insurance can get complicated.

Beginning Nov.1, you can get on www.healthcare.gov and sign up for insurance for next year through the Affordable Care Act.

Kelly Parton with HealthMarkets Insurance Agency in Maumee said Obamacare is great for people who previously couldn't be insured. Maybe they have a pre-existing condition or their employer doesn't offer the benefit. They could also be self-employed.

"Maybe I have cancer or I had a heart attack. They're not rated according to their health issues or anything. They're rated off four things: their age, the county they live in, what they make and if they smoke. That's it," Parton said.

Parton said HealthMarkets matches people to an insurance plan at no cost to the client. He said it can be complicated to navigate the website.

"In Toledo, believe it or not, there are five companies that cover northwest Ohio, where some areas there's only one. So there are a lot of options in northwest Ohio," he said.

Parton said the plans are network-based, meaning coverage is generally through Mercy Health or ProMedica. Additionally, they are usually high deductible, providing catastrophic coverage.

You're no longer required by law to carry health insurance, but experts say it's something you should really consider.

"What if you get in a car accident? What if you have a heart attack? Do you want a 400 thousand dollar bill hanging over your head?" Parton asked.

Parton said that based on your income, you could qualify for subsidies.

"Based on your income you can get a discount on the plan. So maybe your premium is $500 a month, retail. It might be $150 with the subsidy," he said.

Open enrollment begins Friday and ends Dec.15t

You can schedule an appointment with HealthMarkets by calling 419-740-3184.

