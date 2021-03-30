ProMedica received its first major philanthropic gift from the Ebeid Family, leaders announced Tuesday.

A large donation to ProMedica will be used to give back to the community and help improve health for those impacted by social determinants, leaders announced Tuesday.

The health organization received its first major philanthropic gift of $5 million to the ProMedica Impact Fund from the Ebeid family.

The ProMedica Impact Fund (PIF) is described as a "philanthropic approach to improving the health and well-being of individuals by accelerating efforts around the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) nationwide." The idea is to help address needs that were already critical in so many communities and measure their impact on health outcomes and health care costs.

“This gift from the Ebeid family seeds the national ProMedica Impact Fund, which is accelerating the work of ProMedica’s SDOH institute to more communities,” Gary Cates, ProMedica Foundation’s chief philanthropy officer said. “This gift really builds on the legacy of Russell J. Ebeid’s support for SDOH, beginning with the Ebeid Center, then to the Ebeid Neighborhood Promise and now to make a difference on a national scale.”

“Russell wanted to change lives, to provide a hand up and not a handout. He understood how providing access to things like healthy food, financial coaching and safe housing can have a lasting, life-changing effect on health and well-being,” the family of Russell J. Ebeid said. “Supporting the ProMedica Impact Fund furthers Russell’s goal to touch as many lives as possible. It will help programs across the county that are demonstrating a positive impact on health.”

The PIF is being deployed in other targeted markets in cities across the United States to address specific SDOH needs in areas like food insecurity, housing and financial strain. ProMedica will be partnering with several national organizations to maximize the impact by directing more resources to the unique needs of each city.