TOLEDO, Ohio — Halloween may be the spookiest night of the year, but keeping your pets safe doesn't have to be tricky.

Local veterinarians warn candy and other Halloween fun may pose health and safety risks to your pet. In the blink of an eye, they can devour the treats you were saving.

"Chocolate has both chocolate plus theobromine, which is the caffeine, which causes their heart to race and can cause tremors and seizures. If they get enough of it, it can cause death. Yet your milk chocolate is not going to cause as big of an issue as dark chocolates would," MedVet veterinarian Katie Frederick explained.

Besides chocolate, raisins and artificial sweetners like xylitol can pose serious health risks for your pets. Xylitol can cause a sudden drop of blood pressure and seizures in dogs.

So one of the best ways to keep your furry friends safe? Stash the treats.

“Keep the candy up, put it in the closet. If you don’t want it, throw it out, get rid of it," Frederick warned.

Frederick said the weeks after Halloween often pose the greatest risks for your pet.

"In my history, I always see things a week or two afterwards when people forget that there’s candy sitting there, but the dog doesn’t, and the dog goes out and sneaks and finds it, or the kid has it stashed in the back of the closet, and the dog drags it out," she said.



If you suspect your pet has ingested something toxic, call your local vet immediately.

Besides candy, vets warn that you should be careful with costumes and try them on your pet ahead of time.

If you decide to dress up your fur baby, make sure the costume doesn't restrict movement, sight or breathing. Also look out for costume pieces that could become choking hazards.

Finally, be mindful of how trick-or-treating may affect your pet's mental state.

"During trick-or-treat, keep dogs on leash at all time or put them in the house. Put them some place they’re not going to run out the door every time you open it up," Frederick said.

With so many strangers knocking on your door or out in the neighborhood, Halloween may offer stressful sounds and smells for your pet.

Make sure they have a microchip or at least a collar with their name and a ways to contact you on it.