TOLEDO, Ohio — Once again, the Maumee Bay Brewing Company is helping to raise awareness for the ongoing harmful algal bloom in Lake Erie.

It's a local brew for a good cause.

For the third year, Maumee Bay Brewing is releasing their "Creature from the Alegae Bloom" beer.

It's a Sour Double IPA, with a distinct green color.

The folks here at Maumee Bay Brewing said their ability to brew their beer was impacted during the 2014 water crisis since water is obviously the primary ingredient in beer.

And after being inspired to have a little fun with the ongoing algal bloom, they brewed their first batch of Alegae beer in 2017.

Now this year, it is available in cans as the "Creature from the Alegae Bloom."

The Sour Double IPA is brewed with Matcha powder and kiwi to give it that tart taste and deep chlorophyll green.

Last year, they sold hundreds of cases, and this year brewed a 2,000 gallon batch.

"One of the reason we're located here as a brewery is because the water in Northwest Ohio is actually pretty good for making beer. So, it helps us. But we really require the city to be on top and everybody to be aware of the importance of the clean water. Not just to drink, but for beer of course, because that's what we do," said Craig Kerr, brewery manager at Maumee Bay Brewing Company.

The beer is available in house at Mutz Sports Bar this weekend and it has become a popular item among craft beer fans.

And like last year, a portion of the profits raised from the sale of the beer this year will be donated to the Ohio Environmental Council to help fund the continued advocacy around Lake Erie water quality and the now five-year fight to find a solution to this annual bloom.

The folks at Maumee Bay Brewing Company were inspired by the sight of the bloom appearing in nearby Swan Creek back in 2017, and they figured they could do what they do best, brew beer, to do what they can to help raise awareness of the problem.

"We needed a fun way to get awareness. You know, everybody argues over who's at fault, and where's the money going, and what needs to be done. And we said 'hey, why don't we all just sit down and drink a beer, talk about what's important and maybe we can solve it that way a little bit,'" said Kerr.

And the "Creature from the Alegae Bloom" will also be be available in any stores across Ohio that carries Maumee bay Brewing Company beer beginning Monday.