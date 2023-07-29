Gen Con returns to Indianapolis in August

The major tabletop gaming convention returns Aug. 3-6, 2023 in the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — The major tabletop gaming convention is making its return to Indianapolis next week.

During Gen Con 2023, attendees are able to shop and demo games from hundreds of companies with board games, card games, roleplaying games, seminars and entertainment events.

The event takes place August 3-6 in the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. It will celebrate 20 years of conventions hosted in Indy since 2003.

"We're thrilled to return to Indianapolis for Gen Con 2023, which has been our home the last 20 years," said David Hoppe, Gen Con's president, in a press release." With each passing year, the bond between the city and our convention grows stronger and we're looking forward to another great four days this August."

Badge and event registration is open. Here is a detailed list of badge prices:

4-Day badge - $135

Thursday badge - $70

Friday badge - $70

Saturday badge - $85

Sunday badge - $17

Trade Day - $235

Gen Con Online-Only - free