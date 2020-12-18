Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood taking song requests on social media for special holiday concert

'Garth & Tricia Live! A Holiday Concert Event' airs Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS. Instead of a set list, they're taking requests to play your favorite songs.

Got a song request for Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood? Here's your chance to hear them play your favorite tune.

The country music power couple is hosting a special holiday performance live from their home on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS. Instead of a set list, they're taking song requests from fans on social media.

"We're going to try to give you an hour to escape, to enjoy and get out of what is happening in the world right now," said Yearwood during a CBS News interview with Danya Bacchus.

The pair plan on playing 12 to 15 songs during the hour-long special.

You can submit your song request on Twitter by sending a Tweet with the song title and hashtag #GarthAndTriciaLive.