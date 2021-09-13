She began a cross-country road trip in July; her family hasn't heard from her in weeks, police say

Gabrielle Petito was believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park with her boyfriend. Police say the van the two drove has since shown up in Florida.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 22-year-old Florida woman who set out on a cross-country road trip hasn't been seen or heard from for weeks, prompting family to report her missing, investigators said.

Gabrielle Petito was last known to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before losing communication, according to the Suffolk County, New York, Police Department. Her family, who lives on Long Island, reported her missing on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Petito is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to police. She has several tattoos, including one on her forearm that reads, "let it be."

Her mother told KSL-TV that Petito left Blue Point, New York, on the cross-country trip with her boyfriend of two years on July 2. The two reportedly documented their travels along the way on social media as "Nomadic Statik."

"She wanted to cross the country in the camper van and live the van life and live free. This was her dream," Nichole Schmidt told the TV station.

In a statement, the North Port Police Department said it is assisting in the case with New York authorities. While the department believes no crime took place in Florida, it says "the circumstances are odd."

"The vehicle she was traveling in was located here in North Port," the department said. "So, we are actively gathering local details and any evidence to assist in finding needed answers." The Suffolk County Police Department in a statement said it was a white 2021 Ford Transit van with Florida plate QFTG03.

North Port police say the van was discovered at the home of Petito's boyfriend's parents.



"It obviously could be a big piece of evidence," said Josh Taylor, public information officer for the North Port Police Department.



"...But really, what's going to be helpful in this case is doing a lot of data forensics, where's the last place that the phones were at? When was the last time credit cards were used? those types of things When was the last time the vehicle went through a toll? I mean, there's all sorts of details that can be gathered to help reverse engineer..." he said.

Petito's boyfriend returned to the area where the two moved a couple of years ago but has not publicly talked about her disappearance.

Schmidt told KSL-TV the last text she received from her daughter was Aug. 30, and then she stopped responding. She figured Petito and her boyfriend lost reception but has since figured something has been off.

"She seemed OK to me at the time, other than I don’t know where the relationship was going with the boyfriend," Schmidt said.