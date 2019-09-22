CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS confirms to Channel 3 that four bodies were found in a home on Cleveland's east side.

They were found sometime Saturday night, at 3618 E. 144th Street. Police were called to the scene after neighbors reported a foul smell. Neighbors also say no one was living in the home, and it had been boarded up due to drug activity.

Police say the bodies were found in a bedroom, and a gun was also found in the home.

EMS tells WKYC it's hard to even identify the individuals because they are so badly decomposed. They suspect the bodies have been in the home for quite some time.