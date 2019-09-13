Fostoria City Schools is requiring all of its students to be immunized.

On Thursday, the district posted a notice to its Facebook page, which states, "As of September 11, our records that many kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grade students do not have the required immunizations. By the end of the school day September 18, 2019, if these documents are not turned in OR if we do not have a record that an appointment has been scheduled, your child will be excluded from school beginning September 19, 2019."

Ohio law requires students to be immunized but parents can sign a waiver to be exempt for medical or religious reasons.

Students went back to class in Fostoria September 4. WTOL reached out to the district to find out how many students are vaccinated and the number of students that are not but have yet to hear back.

Parent Myles Jones vaccinated his children to be safe.

"So they don't end up getting sick. I just feel like it's the right thing to do," said Jones.