NTSB investigates deadly plane crash in Fostoria

"It was very, very close and very loud. And it was very brief. It came from nowhere," neighbors recall hearing the deadly crash.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — A day after a small plane crashed in rural Seneca County, federal inspectors were on the scene to investigate the incident that killed both people aboard.

Inspectors from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the crash site near Crestview Drive in Fostoria around 1 p.m. Wednesday, surveying the damage for several hours.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, killing the pilot, Shane Halbrook, and co-pilot Michael Wright, both of whom were in their 50s.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter also flew above the wooded area where the deadly crash happened.

WTOL 11 spoke with some neighbors who live in the area and most of them didn't hear anything Tuesday night. Many said they were awakened by flashing lights Wednesday morning when officers arrived and located the plane and the two victims.

The woman who called 911 after the crash, Diane Gillig, said she was shaking when she heard the crash.

"It was 10:45, I was in my home at my desk and I heard a loud, single-engine close airplane really close," Gillig said. "It scared me. And it was followed by two large 'clunk clunks.'"

Highway patrol troopers will remain in the area all night until NTSB officials return Thursday morning to continue their investigation.

Shaun Williams, a senior aviator accident investigator with NTSB, said investigators will be at the scene for a couple days. After that what's left of the plane will be recovered and taken to a secured facility for a more thorough investigation.

"In about five to 10 days, a preliminary report will come out with just the facts as to what we know at this point," he said. "Then in about 12 to 18 months, the final report will be issued."

The NTSB will be moving the plane out of the area Thursday afternoon to begin that more detailed investigation.

