Former Tecumseh H.S. exchange student fleeing Ukraine for Michigan

Valeriya Isakova was an exchange student at Tecumseh High School in 2015-2016. Now she's fleeing Ukraine for her safety.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the Russian military seizes more Ukrainian land, citizens are making their way out of the country to safety. Valeriya Isakova, from Kyiv, was an exchange student at Tecumseh High School in 2015-2016 before returning to her home country.

With the Russians closing in on Kyiv, Valeriya, her mother and younger brother are fleeing the country, leaving her dad and grandfather behind.

"I had to leave everything, like everything. My family. My friends. I have friends who are hiding in the shelter," said Isakova. "I have colleagues who already ran to war, like 10 people we worked with every day. They messaged us to tell us that they are leaving to going to the army to protect the country, because it's the only choice."

That's where Valeriya's host family in America decided to step in. Cari Mattson hosted Isakova during her time in the states. Cari has continued to stay in touch with Valeriya, and is helping her family potentially secure visas.

"We feel like she's our daughter. She lived with us for a year. It's not like, a lot of people say 'oh I had an exchange student back when.' She's stayed in contact with us. We talk to her almost every day," said Mattson.

Also helping is Valeriya's French teacher at Tecumseh, Heather Lemon. Lemon has raised more than $4,000 online to help Valeriya and her family travel and eat. Lemon says Isakova has been receiving money through the mobile payment app Venmo.

"People care, and people are good, and people want to help. If they can donate five, ten bucks, it makes a difference," said Lemon said.

After leaving her hometown of Kiev, Isakova and family have found themselves among thousands in line at the Polish border.

After they cross, they will need to get to Berlin. From there, they hope to get visas so they can enter the U.S. - after a 4,200 mile trip to Detroit - and eventually to their temporary home in Tecumseh.

Once in the states, Valeriya and her family can breathe a little easier, before deciding their next move.

We will continue to update you on Valeriya and her family's journey.

If you'd like to make a donation through Lemon, her Venmo is @Heather-Lemon, using the digits 3919. If you'd like to donate through PayPal, Lemon's email address is lemon.heather@gmail.com.