MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A former Muskegon Heights school faculty member was sentenced in court Tuesday, after being convicted of sexually assaulting a middle school student while he was employed with the district.

Zolton Vines, a 32-year-old from Muskegon Heights, admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student in December of 2021.

In court on Tuesday, the now-16-year-old victim sat with her family while Senior Assistant Prosecutor Katie Norton read aloud a statement she had written, letting Vines know how his actions changed her life forever.

Her statement said the following:

"To Zolton Vines, I'd like you to know that what you did to me was cruel, selfish and uncalled for. You put me in the worst position I could ever be in in my whole life. I met you when I was weak and vulnerable, and that was enough for you to take advantage of me and my feelings. The things that you would say and do to me broke me completely. I wasn't the same person anymore. You had me thinking no one else could or ever would love me except you. I cut myself off from the world for a man who was slowly draining me. You hurt me, thinking that I would stay silent about it, but you were wrong. You hurt me, it is true, but I will not be silent anymore. With all the smiles you brought me, I never thought you would cause me so many tears. I'm fixing what you broke, I'm putting myself all back together now, and I'm healing and doing better. I never want to see your face again. With that being said, I hope that somehow you get a longer sentence so that you can't do what you did to me to anyone else. Here's a little Jesus for you, Proverbs 14:14-24: 'Bad people will get what they deserve. Good people will be rewarded for their deeds.'"

"Thank you for your courage... it's tough," Hon. Judge Matthew Kacel said to the victim.

Vines was arrested in 2022, and at the time, he was employed at Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy as a track and basketball coach. He was then suspended from his employment.

The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System superintendent told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the victim was not a student within the district.

"She has a choice to become a survivor, and I think it's very clear that she's on a path to doing that," said Attorney Katie Norton to the judge before Vines' sentencing. "She has made so much progress, and part of these cases is that control that's been taken from victims, and what we'd like to do is put the control back in her voice so that she's got a choice of what she wants to see happen."

"The conduct in this case is reprehensible," Hon. Judge Matthew Kacel said to Vines. "I think you know that. I hope you know that."

"You were an educator," he added. "You know the innocence of children. They don't have the same life experiences, and more is expected out of our educators."

Vines was initially charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. In January, he made a deal with the prosecution, and pleaded guilty to an added count of second-degree CSC.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to one year in jail followed by three years of probation.

The young victim told prosecutors she was okay with the deal they'd made and that she wanted to move forward with her life and avoid a trial.

"She's ready to move on," said Norton. "She's got big plans, big dreams and she's ready to put this behind her."

"But for the wishes of the victim in this case, the court would have likely sentenced you to prison," the judge told Vines.

When he is released from jail, Vines will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, and as part of his probation, he cannot have contact with the victim, or with any child under the age of 18 unless approved by an agent.

