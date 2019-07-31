Fighting cancer is an incredibly grueling process and treatments can be very intense, but a program through Ford is taking the burden of getting to your appointment off patients.

Barbara Rochelle has been fighting lung and liver cancer since last October. Every day is a challenge for her, including the treatments she receives on a regular basis.



“So I probably have about 10 physicians and you know that's a pretty full schedule,” said Rochelle.

But now one burden is lifted off Barbara's shoulders. GoRide Health is a program through Ford providing free rides to cancer patients and anyone going through tough medical procedures.

The free rides take patients to and from their appointments. Setting up a ride is simple, call a local Ford dealership or go onto the Ford Website.



“Simple! I called the number, the gentleman asked me to register, which meant name, address phone number, simple,” said Rochelle.

Riders are picked up and assisted to their appointments. Once the appointment is finished, they call a number. Representatives from Susan G Komen of Northwest Ohio said this program alleviates one of the biggest worries among women fighting breast cancer- how to get to all of their appointments.



“When women are facing breast cancer, the last thing they need to be worried about is transportation. The Ford GoRide Program helps to eliminate that worry and that concern,” said Desmond Strooh of Susan G Komen Northwest Ohio.



And for Barbara, this service means something even more: A chance to do something and get somewhere on her own



“It means, independence. It means independence, and I'm all for that. I am fighting for my independence,” said Rochelle.

Even though her treatments are tough, for now she'll just enjoy the ride.

