Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rep. John Lewis

President Donald Trump and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have both ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Representative John Lewis.
Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement who helped organize the 1963 March on Washington and became a 17-term United States congressman, died Friday. He was 80.
Trump said in a statement that all flags will be flown at half-staff at the White House, at all public buildings and grounds and at all military posts, naval stations, and naval vessels through Saturday.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also ordered that United States and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff in all public areas in Ohio through sunset Saturday.