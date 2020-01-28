TOLEDO, Ohio — We've often heard the admonition: create a fire-escape plan for your home. Yet firefighters say if we don't actively practice that plan, it may not do you much good.

The National Fire Protection Association discovered that only one in three American households has developed and practiced a fire-escape plan. Of those people, less than 50-percent have actually put that plan to the test.

Once flames begin to eat your home, you'll often have just two minutes to make it out safely. Factor in fear, low visibility with smoke and other endangering circumstances, and you're in for a challenge just to make it out of a room.

"If you don't have a plan and you've never practiced, you're going to make a mistake for sure. You're going to do something wrong or out of order and you're going to get hurt," Toledo Fire Prevention Officer Dennis Kookoothe said.

According to Officer Kookoothe, fire-safety plans come down to two things: preparedness and practice.

PREPAREDNESS

First, Officer Kookoothe encourages kids and their families to start by making sure their homes have working smoke alarms. Test the batteries and make sure they'll go off when smoke starts seeping in.

Next, make sure you have a working fire extinguisher on hand in a readily accessible place. Fire extinguishers don't do you much good if they're tucked away in a cabinet when you need them. You'll need to replace your fire extinguisher when it expires every ten years.

Put your plan together by looking at two exits out of every room and your house itself. Officer Kookoothe encourages families to place ladders near windows for upstairs rooms.

Set a meeting place outside your home. Make sure your family knows where to go once you have all escaped safely.. If you don't meet in the same place, you can't figure out if everyone made it out.

PRACTICE

After you've put your plan together, put it to the test. Make sure you can climb ladders from second floor windows. Blindfold yourself and feel along baseboards and the bottom of walls to see if you could get out of a smoke-filled room.

Officer Kookoothe believes the whole family should be practicing this plan together.

Additionally, he encourages you to keep a few practices in the front of your mind. "Close your bedroom door before you go to sleep," Officer Kookoothe said.

Closing your bedroom door traps smoke and flames outside the room, allowing you more time to escape. It can also tip you off to what's waiting for you outside. Hot door handles are a warning sign to use the other exit.