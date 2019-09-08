FINDLAY, Ohio — A new partnership in the City of Findlay is coming together to help keep more people safe.

The City of Findlay and the University of Findlay have signed a mutual aid agreement between the city Police Department and the university police.

Currently, the University of Findlay Police Department has officers on staff who work a rotating shift to ensure an officer is on campus at all times.

The department is supplemented by other campus security staff.

Now, not only will it be easier for the city police to respond to incidents on campus, but now campus police officers will be able to assist in the city if needed.

"We could help based on what they would want us to do and what they need us to do, obviously following their direction we would help any way we could, it's very important. We also work with the Hancock County Sheriff, so we're all working together," said Dave Emsweller, V.P. of Student Affairs at the University of Findlay.

And the University of Findlay said they have plans to eventually increase their campus police department staff.