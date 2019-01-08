FINDLAY, Ohio — The public library system in Findlay is beginning the long process of potentially expanding their main library branch.

Currently, the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is servicing the city's 41,000 residents in only about 22,000 square feet of space.

And with only one other small branch in the village of Arlington, it's also basically serving the county's 75,000 residents there as well.

For decades, the idea of expanding has always been a regular topic, but now, it's finally beginning to come together.

After hiring an architect to design the general plans for a $13-15 million addition, the library has officially brought the idea before the Hancock County Commissioner.

The extension would also create underground parking for library visitors.

That's because the only direction the building would be able to expand is south and is currently occupied by a county employee parking lot.

The need for more space is big and the potential expansion would focus more on the children's area, where currently aisles are too close together and shelves are a bit too high for the little visitors.

"I think that we're fine on the adult side, but again, I know that we're really cramped on the children's side and really, there's nothing that we do more important than serve children here," said Library Director Jeff Winkle.

Jeff said there really is no concrete timeline for this proposed expansion. But, in the event that the library does gain ownership of the parking lot property, he said at that point it'll be about two to three years for fundraising and planning before the construction begins.