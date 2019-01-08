FINDLAY, Ohio — Every year the Ohio Library Council announces their Awards and Honors Recipients and the top librarian in the state works right here in Northwest Ohio.

Jeff Winkle has been the director of the Findlay-Hancock County library since 2009.

Before that, he owned his own book store for 20 years before getting his degree and starting his career in public library systems.

Under his leadership, the library has expanded its children's section to include an early literacy center and now offers braille children's books for visually impaired children.

This week, Winkle was named the "Librarian of the Year" in the state of Ohio.

Winkle said a member of his staff nominated him for the honor, and he will be recognized at the Ohio Library Council's convention and expo in September.

He added that he's humbled with the honor, but said it's definitely a joint effort to run this community library.

"But the one thing I do want to stress is we are a team here and anything that we do, it's as a team and I am just one part of it. So I would certainly share this with my staff," said Winkle.

Jeff said that he and his staff's focus now is to wrap up this year's summer reading program and help get these kids ready for the upcoming school year.