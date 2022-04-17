Man accused of driving through crime scene, running over woman's severed body

He was arrested after a chase on Easter Sunday, troopers say.

Example video title will go here for this video

DADE CITY, Fla. — A man was arrested after troopers say he drove through a crime scene, ran over a woman’s severed body, nearly crashed into two Pasco County deputies and led authorities on a chase.

The whole ordeal began around 3:30 a.m. Easter Sunday with an unrelated hit-and-run crash on US-301, just south of Desrosier Road in Dade City. Investigators say a northbound silver or white sedan had veered in and out of the shoulder – even crashing into a traffic sign – before eventually hitting a 49-year-old woman who was walking along the grassy roadside.

Friends of the 49-year-old woman say she had three children. Shelia Anderson says the woman dated her brother for the past two years. She describes her as a genuine and giving person.

“If you didn’t have something and she did she would offer what little she had to you, said Anderson.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash severed her in half, throwing part of her body back onto the highway. The driver drove off.

“Who does that and just keeps going,” said Anderson.

Just before 5 a.m., law enforcement was investigating the initial crash when FHP says a northbound pickup truck came speeding toward them and didn’t stop – despite commands to do so. Troopers say the pickup driver, who they identified as 23-year-old Andrew Thomas Krummen of Dade City, plowed right through the crime scene, ran over the woman’s remains and nearly hit not one – but two – deputies.

“Unyielding, Krummen failed to stop as Troopers gave chase in a pursuit that lasted for approximately 10 minutes until its termination at CR-788 and SR-471 in Webster, Florida, as a result of a PIT maneuver conducted by an FHP Sergeant,” FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins wrote in an email.

Krummen was arrested and booked into the Pasco County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, DUI, fleeing and eluding, destruction of evidence, driving while license revoked and false imprisonment.

The false imprisonment charge, FHP says, is because Krummen had a 33-year-old Brooksville man and 35-year-old Dade City woman with him at the time. And, troopers say both passengers were trying to “flag them down and exit” the pickup.

The driver from the initial hit-and-run crash that killed the woman still hasn’t been found. A small piece of the front grill of the first driver's car was recovered at the crash scene, leading FHP to believe the person drives a Dodge of some sort.

"Troopers also located numerous silver paint chips at the crash site, thus indicating the suspect vehicle to be a silver Dodge vehicle, either sedan or low front end Dodge type van," Gaskins added.

Anyone with information about that situation is urged to call *FHP(347) from your cell phone or dial Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). When speaking with law enforcement, here are the two case numbers to reference: