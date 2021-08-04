FBI, Lake County Bomb Squad on scene for 'law enforcement situation' at Perry Nuclear Power Plant

Stay with 3News for more information as this story develops.

NORTH PERRY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating what is being termed a "law enforcement situation" at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Lake County on Wednesday night.

According to a statement from the FBI, the bureau "is assisting local law enforcement to include the Lake County Sheriffs Office, the North Perry Police Department, the Lake County Bomb Squad, among others, in an ongoing law enforcement situation at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant."

Falls Communications, which handles public relations for Energy Harbor Nuclear Corporation, the owner of Perry, gave the below statement to 3News:

"At approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, two individuals mistakenly drove onto the property of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant. Plant security notified local authorities. It was determined the individuals posed no credible threat to the plant or public safety."

The FBI is assisting local law enforcement to include the Lake Co SO, N. Perry PD, Lake Co Bomb Squad, among others, in an ongoing law enforcement situation at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant. At this time no additional details can be provided. — FBI Cleveland (@FBICleveland) April 8, 2021

Stay with 3News for more information as this story develops.

More headlines: