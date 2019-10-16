TOLEDO, Ohio — Jermaine Townsend, a 41-year-old Toledo man, claims he was sexually and physically assaulted by five Lucas County Sheriff's deputies at the beginning of October during his booking process at the Lucas County jail.

"He's real irritable, waking up with night sweats, I mean he's going through it," said his mother, Rochelle Jackson, explaining how her son is feeling following his claims of assault.

Jackson said her son's story of being physically and sexually assaulted hasn't changed since the first time she talked to him.

"When my son came to court, he came in a wheelchair and he looked like he had just been through death. And I'm like, for to violate my son and then when they dropped him off at 6 o'clock that evening. He's like 'Ma, they raped me,' he was crying, he's like 'Ma, I need to go to the hospital'," said his mother.

Jermaine Townsend.

Lucas County jail

Townsend's sister, who is a licensed independent social worker, says they want answers, they want things to start changing and they want the officers involved suspended without pay during the investigation.

"How do we ever expect to bridge that gap? It's virtually impossible as long as we're allowed these type of things to go on with nothing being done as a result of it," said Townsend's sister, LaShanna Alfred.

According to Gerald Rose, who spoke on behalf of and along with the family, the video of the incident does not give a clear depiction of what happened and it does not have sound, so they are not able to know what was said within the room. For the family, they want justice and ultimately for those officers to be fired.

Capt. Richard Grove, with the Lucas County Sheriff Department's Internal Affairs Division, says they will not be releasing the video because it's part of an ongoing investigation. At this time they are actively interviewing all persons involved with the alleged incident.

The report of the incident was filed on Oct. 6 and the department has up to 30 days to complete the investigation, but they are able to ask for an extension if needed. According to court documents, Townsend was last week after threatening to burn a woman's house down. He pleaded not guilty to that charge and was released on an OR bond.

According to Captain Grove, once they are done with the investigation they will release the findings. This is expected around the beginning of November.

