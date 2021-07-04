Family House in need of donations during coronavirus pandemic

Don't throw everything out during your spring cleaning - see if you can donate it to a local shelter!

TOLEDO, Ohio — The weather is getting warmer, which means it's time for some spring cleaning!

If you come across some slightly-used items you don't need anymore, don't throw them out; clean with a purpose by donating them to a local shelter like Family House!

Family House is a non-profit agency dedicated to keeping families together in times of crisis. But during this coronavirus pandemic, the agency is asking for help from the community.

The organization is especially looking for household cleaning items and hygiene products that are not expired, as well as household items and small appliances, but will take any items you may find on your pantry shelves or in your closet.

Due to the pandemic, clothing donations will not be accepted at this time.