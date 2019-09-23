CLEVELAND — Halloween decorations are already filling stores, haunted houses are unearthing frightening scares and pumpkin spice lattes are up for grabs at Starbucks, which means it won't be long before Northeast Ohio is painted with Mother Nature's autumnal brush.

What's the fall foliage expectation for us in Northeast Ohio? You can explore when the peak of fall colors will happen in your backyard by sliding the bar below (interactive map from SmokyMountains.com).

Remember, these predictions could change depending on the weather patterns:

Here's a timeline of the fall foliage predictions here in Northeast Ohio:

- "Minimal" fall colors the week of Sept. 28.

- "Patchy" fall colors the week of Oct. 5.

- "Partial" fall colors the week of Oct. 12.

- "Near peak" fall colors the week of Oct. 19.

- "Peak" fall colors the week of Oct. 26.

- "Past peak" fall colors the week of Nov. 2.

Fall officially arrived at 3:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

