Faith-based agencies can now deny adoptions to LGTBQ families in Michigan

Under a new settlement filed in federal court, faith-based adoption agencies can refuse to place foster children into homes with LGBTQ families.
Credit: AP
FILE - Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Faith-based adoption agencies that contract with the state of Michigan can refuse to place children with same-sex couples under a proposed settlement filed in federal court Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled for a Catholic charity in a similar case. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Faith-based adoption agencies that contract with the state of Michigan can refuse to place children in LGBTQ homes under a settlement filed in federal court.

The settlement comes months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled for a Catholic charity in a similar case. 

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday the high court’s ruling against Philadelphia is binding on the state and limits its ability to enforce a non-discrimination policy. 

Michigan, like most states, contracts with private agencies to place children from troubled homes with new families.

