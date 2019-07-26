OREGON, Ohio — As the school year gets closer, parents have already begun working on their children's checklists.

Many items on the list include school supplies and new clothes; but not yearly check-ups.

Dr. Wendy Wexler at Maumee Bay Pediatrics said there are several reasons to bring your child in to have yearly check-ups with their doctor. The most important reason is to evaluate milestones and stay up-to-date on immunizations, even for kids entering middle and high school.

Dr. Wexler encourages parents to not be forgetful when it comes to their older children as well.

"The 3, 4, and 5-year-olds need to get their shots, but also the kids heading to middle school in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade need to be re-boostered because those are the kids where we give the meningitis, tetanus and pertussis booster, which now has the pertussis in it to prevent the teenage kids from exposing the younger kids," said Dr. Wexler said.

Dr. Wexler also said that the best thing for a parent to do is to take them for annual check-ups on or near their birthdays to avoid the rush of people wanting to make appointments during July and August.

If parents can't take their kids yearly, taking them every other year helps ensure they don't fall behind on any growth or health charts.