TOLEDO, Ohio — Kids are usually active but it's hard to stay active during school when they don't have equipment to play with.

During the month of September, the American Heart Association donated hundreds of new sports and fitness equipment to Toledo Public Schools.

On Friday, the donation went to Escuela SMART Academy.

The donation was made possible through one of the Heart Walk teams, Dunbar Mechanical.

They raised over $2,500 for the Heart Walk and dedicated a portion of that money to be used to go toward schools in need of equipment.

"I don't think we understand how important this is for the kids to have these kinds of balls; basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, dodge balls. to be able to play with and be able to take time out on the playground and be able to use them in the gym because they didn't have this kind of equipment before," said Marketing Director for Dunbar Mechanical, Don Yerks.

The donation from the Dunbar Mechanical group and the American Heart Association helps the school two-fold.

First, they are able to have brand new equipment to play with and second, they are able to have fun while staying physically active during school.

The other schools receiving equipment donations were McTigue Elementary and Ottawa River Elementary School.

The American Heart Association say they plan to continue making equipment donations because they understand how vital physical activity is for kids.