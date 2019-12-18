ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — The Justice Department's Office of Justice Programs announced Wednesday that more than $333 million will be awarded nationwide to help fight the opioid epidemic. Of that, more than $3.2 million will be used to help public safety and public health professionals in northern Ohio to deal with and respond to overdoses.

Erie County is among those selected to receive money from the Justice Department and is set to receive $600,000 to support the development of a site-based program to combat the opioid crisis.

“These dollars will boost the efforts of our law enforcement, prevention, education and treatment efforts throughout northern Ohio,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “We expect that these grants will save lives and help turn the tide of this multi-generational epidemic. The Department of Justice is committed to our partners here in Ohio and these funds are just one measure of that support.”

RELATED: Study: Opioid epidemic has billion dollar impact in NW Ohio

RELATED: Clyde couple's opioid awareness video goes viral

RELATED: Trump donates 3rd-quarter salary to help fight opioid crisis