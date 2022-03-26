Fans mourn death of Taylor Hawkins, drummer for 2022 Beale Street Music Festival headliner Foo Fighters

The band said in a statement Friday that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Music fans around the world are mourning the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, including those in Memphis who were looking forward to seeing him with the band at this year’s Beale Street Music Festival.

In a statement posted to Facebook, BSMF organizers said: “Very sad to hear about the passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts are with his family and the band. We hope they find comfort during this difficult time. This is a devasting(sic) loss for the music community.”

Very sad to hear about the passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts are with his family and the... Posted by Beale Street Music Festival on Friday, March 25, 2022

Hawkins has been the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl for 25 years. He died during a South American tour with the rock band. There were no immediate details on how he died. He was 50.

The band said in a statement Friday that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.” Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a festival in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night. Hawkins' final concert was Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina.